Emotional service held in Welland today to pay tribute to a firefighter, husband, father and friend

A funeral has been held to honour a fallen Niagara firefighter.

47-year-old Captain Craig Bowman, with the Welland Fire Service, passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

The funeral was held at the Welland arena this afternoon.

His daughter, Alexis, spoke about her father's commitment to his family and community.

"Anyone who knows him, knows that he was always able to bring the calm to the storm and keep us grounded when we needed it. He always reminded me to look at other perspectives before flying off the handle and panicking. He reminded me to look for the good in others and always give someone the benefit of the doubt."

Alexis also promised to fight for improvements for the safety of firefighters, including educating firefighters about the dangers of occupational cancer.

Bowman's son, Colin, stood beside his sister while she spoke.

The firefighter, known to many of his friends and colleagues as 'Opie', also leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Alisen.

She also spoke at the ceremony telling stories of her husband, saying he was always stopping to help strangers.

"I remember one time in particular we were running late for something and I saw a car up ahead stuck in the snow. I looked at him and said please Craig not today. He look at me and said there will be a time when you will need help, and I hope after all the helping I have done, someone will stop for you. How could I argue with that?"

The company, WeeStreem, donated the technology to broadcast the service online.

According to the Ontario government, firefighters die of cancer at a rate up to four times higher than the general population.

On average, 50 to 60 firefighters die of cancer yearly in Canada, and half of those are from Ontario.