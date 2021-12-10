Emotional week for students and staff at Grimsby high school

A high school in Grimsby has had an emotional week, and school officials are continuing to calm fears.

The emotional roller coaster started Wednesday after students at Blessed Trinity High School got into a fight, in which threats of violence against the school were made.

The incident was videotaped and shared.

Police were called in to investigate and all parties involved were spoken to, and the NRP concluded their investigation.

"We became aware that a consensual fight occurred on the grounds of Blessed Trinity between youth two males. Bystanders video recorded the fight. During the fight one of the involved males made an utterance regarding violence involving the school community. The matter has been investigated by our school resource officers, 8 District Grimsby uniform officers and 8 District detectives. The investigation has been completed. The involved party and their parents have been spoken to by detectives. There is not a belief it was a legitimate threat to the school and there is no concern for safety."

However, another social media post was made yesterday that sparked concern once again.

A snapchat post, which was unrelated to the initial fight, made light of the issue by saying "How is your day BT lol" along with a picture of a gun.

The school says the snap has been dealt with, and will result in serious disciplinary action.

The school issued a statement yesterday calming parents and students fears. "The past 24 hrs. have strained many mindsets and created much anxiety."

A School Resource Officer from the NRPS will be at the school today welcoming students.

The school says the officer is not there out of concern, but as a sign of a valued partnership.