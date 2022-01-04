Employee at St. Catharines law firm arrested for fraud
An employee at a St. Catharines law firm has been arrested for fraud.
Back in July of 2021, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Central Fraud Unit started a fraud investigation involving the person working at the firm between 2017 and 2021.
Police say the investigation found that more than $168,400 was stolen from the business.
41 yr old Amanda Clause of St. Catharines is charged with Fraud Over $5000, Uttering Forged Document, Falsification of Books & Document, Criminal Breach of Trust, Forgery and Laundering Proceeds of Crime.
Clause was released from custody with a court date in March.
