Employment recovering in auto sector but still down
Employment in Canada's auto sector is still down nearly 13 per cent in the third quarter compared with the same three months last year.
But DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says the industry is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, gaining back nearly 15-thousand jobs in the third quarter.
The consultancy says that on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of General Motors' plant in Oshawa, at the end of last year has also taken a toll on the industry's workforce.
DesRosiers reports an 18.3 per cent drop in manufacturing jobs, a 16.6 per cent fall in dealership jobs, and 12.6 per cent fewer maintenance jobs in the summer of 2020 compared with 2019.
