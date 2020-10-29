Emterra is leaving Niagara on a high note

The waste management company, responsible for picking up our trash and recycling from 2011 until last week, has presented another cheque to help fund cancer care in Niagara.

Emterra officials giving the Niagara Health Foundation a cheque for $33,182, bringing the total for donations over the last nine years to more than $345,000.

The money was raised through a program launched by Emterra that saw the company donate $1 for every tonne of recyclables and used batteries it collected every year.

In a release, Andrea Scott, Interim President and CEO, Niagara Health Foundation says “Emterra’s generous donations over the years to our cancer centre demonstrate the power and

importance of community partnerships and the difference they make in peoples’ lives."