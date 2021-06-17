Emterra makes final donation to Niagara Health Foundation through Make You Contribution At the Curb

Emterra's final donation to the Niagara Health Foundation through a region-wide program comes in at $27,000.

For the last eight years, Emterra has donated more than $372,000 to help patients at the Walker Family Cancer Centre through the Make You Contribution At the Curb Program.

A cheque presentation earlier today took place next to the commemorative rock at the start of the hospital's wellness walking path that Emtrerra helped to create.

Niagara Health Foundation Interim President and CEO Andrea Scott says, "Emterra's program has provided incredible support to local cancer care at the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Thanks to their efforts, more Niagara residents are able to receive vital cancer treatments closer to home. We are very thankful to have worked with Emterra and commend them on their community leadership and generosity."

Through the program Emterra donated $1 to the Foundation for every tonne of recycling and batteries collected from Niagara residents.

Emterra's Chief Sustainability Officer Paulina Leung says, "We chose to give to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, which at the time wasn't even open yet because we wanted to help Niagara residents who were fighting cancer to receive treatment close to home and to have the support of their loved ones with them through the process."

Emterra's contract with the Niagara region ended in October, but they do still provide some services to businesses in the region.