Encouraging news for Niagara with tourism expected to recover fully by 2024


niagara falls gen cp

Destination Canada is predicting tourism spending should recover to 2019 levels by 2024.

That's a year sooner than it predicted last spring.

The domestic travel market is recovering at an even faster pace.

It's expected to reach 92 per cent of 2019 levels this year and fully recover next year.  

