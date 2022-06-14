End of vaccine mandates may open travel floodgates, but could trigger doubts for some

The federal government is expected to scrap vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound passengers today, leading to forecasts of further travel surges and overflowing airports.

The announcement, which sources say is planned for this afternoon, will also lift vaccination requirements for federally regulated workers, allowing airline and airport employees on unpaid leave to go back on the job and ease the labour crunch behind long security and customs queues.

Richard Vanderlubbe, CEO of travel agency Tripcentral.ca, says he expects demand for vacation packages to rise by 10 per cent due to the new move, which could vault his business close to 2019 customer levels.

But he says a small segment of Canadians may be more reluctant than ever to get on a plane, given passengers and workers may never have been jabbed.

The new rules are expected to come into effect on June 20, though the full vaccination required of foreigners entering Canada will not change, say two government sources close to the decision, who were granted anonymity to speak about matters they were not authorized to discuss publicly.

Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious diseases physician at St. Joseph's hospital in Hamilton, Ont., says vaccine mandates have outworn their purpose and fallen out of step with provincial guidelines that allow mass gatherings at sports and entertainment events.