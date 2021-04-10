'End the lockdown' protest attracts hundreds in St. Catharines

Hundreds of people gathered in St. Catharines this afternoon to protest government imposed COVID-19 restrictions today.

The large group of mainly maskless residents gathered for an "End the Lockdown Niagara" rally outside a hair salon on Lake Street.

Many people wore red, and shouted 'freedom' and held signs reading 'time to end the lockdown.'

Niagara Regional Police attended the scene and tell CKTB they are working with bylaw partners to follow up with the investigation with charges pending.

The Mayor of St. Catharines also commented on the protest:

The protest today in @St_Catharines does not represent the majority of the ppl in our community who have worked hard to push back at #COVID19. This misguided display of frustration doesn’t do anything for those working hard to crush a 3rd wave. We have to be better to beat COVID — Walter Sendzik (@WSendzik) April 10, 2021

For the fourth day in a row, Niagara reported over 100 new COVID infections with almost 1000 active cases confirmed in the region.

One person in attendance posted a Facebook video of the event, which has been shared nearly 200 times.