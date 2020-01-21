English Catholic teachers stage one day strike, OSSTF members set up informational pickets

English Catholic teachers across the province are staging a one-day strike.

The job action will impact elementary and high school students in Niagara's English Catholic board as negotiations continue to go poorly with the province.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association President Liz Stuart says right now the province and the union have very different goals.

"What we've heard is, 'How do we do it cheaper?' That's what we've heard from the government. How do we permanently cut money from the system."

Meanwhile, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation members in Niagara will be staging informational pickets outside of class time today.

The pickets will not impact class time at DSBN schools today.

The picket locations and times are: