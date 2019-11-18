English Catholic teachers union asks for conciliator

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association is asking for a conciliator to be appointed to help with contract talks with the province.

In a release, OECTA says their bargaining team has met with the government and school board trustees almost 30 times.

The union notes they have been able to make significant progress with trustees on a number of key issues, but bargaining with the government has not gone as smoothly

The association says the Ford government not only continues to insist on drastic cuts but has also demonstrated a total lack of understanding or respect for the bargaining process.

OECTA adding "Catholic teachers stand ready to get back to the bargaining table, just as soon as the government gets its act together.”

Close to 92 percent of English Catholic teachers in the province have voted in favour of strike if necessary.