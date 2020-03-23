The Prime Minister admonished people defying self-isolation orders during his COVID-19 address today.

"We've all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they're invincible. Well, you're not. Enough is enough. Go home and stay home."

Trudeau dedicated most of his address today to hammering home the importance of social distancing.

"You're not just putting yourself at risk. You're putting others at risk too...your elderly relative who's in a senior's home, or your friend with a pre-exisiting condition. Our nurses and doctors on the front lines. Our workers stocking shelves at a grocery store. They need you to make the right choices."

He mentioned he would be speaking with the Premiers this evening to coordinate efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

"If we see that measures aren't being taken up properly, that aren't being followed, we will look at different measures that could be necessary to enforce these rules. We'd rather not, and we know that millions of Canadians are doing their part, but those who aren't doing their part are putting at risk everyone else."

While he stopped short of outlining what those enforcement measures could include, he did say 'nothing that could help is off the table.'

He also announced an investment of $192 million dollars to aid Canadian research into possible vaccines.

He did however note a vaccine will not be ready overnight.