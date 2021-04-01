Entire families being hospitalized with COVID-19 in 3rd wave: Dr. Brown

Ontario's top science advisers say the third wave of the pandemic is unlike the first two -- with entire families being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown says more infectious variants are straining Ontario hospitals with increasingly ill, younger patients.

He says stay-at-home orders are necessary.

Ontario is reporting 2557 new infections today, and another 23 deaths.

Patients admitted to intensive care units continue to get younger, as 46 per cent of people ages 0 to 59 were in ICUs across the province between Mar. 15 to 21, compared to only 30 per cent between Dec. 14 to 20.

Niagara reported 104 new cases today, a high which hasn't been seen since the end of January.

Nine people are being treated in hospital in the region for the virus.

(with files from The Canadian Press)