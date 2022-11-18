Entire Niagara Region now under snow squall watch

The entire Niagara Region is now under a Snow Squall Watch.

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to start tomorrow afternoon at around noon.

North Niagara, including St. Catharines, is expected to get 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, however South Niagara could get more than double of that with 30-50 cm predicted.

The storm is expected to end overnight tomorrow.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

The Fort Erie Santa Claus parade has been cancelled for tomorrow due to the weather.