Entrance to St. Catharines hospital dubbed 'Rankin Family Main Entrance'

The main entrance to the St. Catharines hospital has a new name to recognize the ongoing support of a philanthropic family in Niagara.

The Rankin Family has contributed millions of dollars to Niagara Health through personal donations and the Rankin Run.

Recently, the family raised over $2.8 million in just over two months to help Niagara Health buy a new MRI machine.

In recognition of this, the Rankin Family Main Entrance was unveiled this morning at the St. Catharines hospital

Niagara Health Foundation President and CEO Andrea Scott says it is much more than a name over a doorway. "It symbolizes that generous community leaders like the Rankin Family are supporting patients when they walk through those doors. They are not alone, and they are well supported in their care at Niagara Health."

Tom Rankin says the entire family is humbled and honoured by the recognition.