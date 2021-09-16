Entrance to St. Catharines hospital dubbed 'Rankin Family Main Entrance'
The main entrance to the St. Catharines hospital has a new name to recognize the ongoing support of a philanthropic family in Niagara.
The Rankin Family has contributed millions of dollars to Niagara Health through personal donations and the Rankin Run.
Recently, the family raised over $2.8 million in just over two months to help Niagara Health buy a new MRI machine.
In recognition of this, the Rankin Family Main Entrance was unveiled this morning at the St. Catharines hospital
Niagara Health Foundation President and CEO Andrea Scott says it is much more than a name over a doorway. "It symbolizes that generous community leaders like the Rankin Family are supporting patients when they walk through those doors. They are not alone, and they are well supported in their care at Niagara Health."
Tom Rankin says the entire family is humbled and honoured by the recognition.
-
-
ROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Rod Mawhood
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK SEP 16The economy added 90,000 jobs in August; 69,000 of these were full-time jobs. Cannabis sales amounted to $3.1 billion in 2020 and analysts project that to grow to $10 billion by 2025 which represents annual growth of about 60% Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.