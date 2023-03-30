Entrepreneur from Port Colborne joins Niagara Health's Board of Directors

There is a new face at Niagara Health's Board of Directors' table.

Business leader, Susanne Flett, has been appointed to the role effective this weekend.

Flett, an entrepreneur living in Port Colborne, founded Healthtech Consultants in 1983, and later sold the company in 2019.

During her 36 years at Healthtech, the company led thousands of projects focused on the use of technology in healthcare across Canada.

In addition to her technology experience, Flett has extensive knowledge of business and finance.

“Susanne’s deep knowledge and experience in implementing technology systems across Canada, with a focus on the patient, will help to enrich Niagara Health’s mission in transforming care, especially as we continue to implement the Hospital Information System (HIS),” says Bunny Alexander, Board Chair. “Susanne’s commitment to serving her community and passion for patient care is demonstrated through her Board experience and volunteer work.”

Flett has served as Chair of the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) Health Board, and she also sits on the Advisory Board for CanChild – a research and education centre focused on improving the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families.