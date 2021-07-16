Environment Canada categorizes Barrie tornado as EF-2 with winds of 210 km/hr

Environment Canada officials have categorized the tornado that ripped through Barrie as an EF-2.

In a report this morning, officials say the path of the tornado's destruction measures 5 km long and 100 metres wide.

Officials say the winds whipped through the neighbourhood at 210 km/hr.

Barrie's mayor says more than 50 homes have sustained heavy damage, while hundreds others have 'some damage.'

The storm also injured 8 people, but no deaths have been reported.