Environment Canada continues special weather statement warning of freezing rain

Environment Canada continuing its special weather statement for the Niagara Region warning of freezing rain tonight.

The weather office says a strengthening low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of weather to the area beginning late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Some areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to light rain or freezing drizzle late Sunday morning or Sunday afternoon.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h are also possible.