Environment Canada expects warm summer for Niagara, but not as hot as last year

People hoping for a hot Niagara summer may get their wish.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips expects a warmer than normal summer across southern Canada.

"In the Niagara area last year we had 23 - 24 days where the temperature got above 30. That's about more than double what you normally would get. Temperatures were about a degree and a half warmer than normal. So I would say this is going to be more the 'Goldilocks' kind of - not as hot as last year, but not cold."

He says although it is hard to accurately forecast precipitation levels long term, right now Environment Canada expects a fairly normal amount of rain.

"Right now we're calling for normal kind of precipitation which would make it dry at times if the temperatures are warmer than normal."