Environment Canada extends special weather statement for Niagara warning of heavy downpours
Niagara could get more thunderstorms this morning coupled with heavy downpours.
Environment Canada has extended the special weather statement from last night, warning the storms may continue throughout the region this morning.
The downpours may bring 20 - 40 mm of rain to some areas before the system moves on later today.
Drivers are warned to be prepared for sudden low visibility and ponding on local roadways.