Environment Canada issues heat warning for Niagara

Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

Thursday, while slightly cooler, will be very humid with humidex values in the upper thirties.

Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas.

Areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland.

Environment Canada says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

You're asked to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Other tips: drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place, check on older family, friends and neighbours and never leave pets in a vehicle.