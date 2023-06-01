Environment Canada issues Special Air Quality Statement for Niagara

A Special Air Quality Statement has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says the hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing high levels of air pollution.

Moderate air quality values are expected throughout the day with the potential for higher readings during the afternoon and evening.

Officials say people may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

