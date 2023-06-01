Environment Canada issues Special Air Quality Statement for Niagara
A Special Air Quality Statement has been issued for Niagara.
Environment Canada says the hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing high levels of air pollution.
Moderate air quality values are expected throughout the day with the potential for higher readings during the afternoon and evening.
Officials say people may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
Air pollution can be a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease.
-
Kate Wallace on the IAMS Caravan Tour in St. Catharines
Tim Denis is joined by Kate Wallace, Brand Portfolio Lead of Pet Nutrition for IAMS Canada to discuss the IAMS Caravan Tour's pit stop in St. Catharines.
-
View From the Drive Thru - Robots That Can Repair Themselves
We always looked to Star Trek for technological advancements that eventually came to life. Well, there's a new AI technology that would allow robots to repair themselves. Even Star Trek didn't have that one. Too far?
-
Erik Tomas - Raceline Radio Preview (6/2/23)
Tim Denis is joined by Erik Tomas, host of Raceline Radio, to preview the upcoming weekend of racing.