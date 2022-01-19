Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Niagara

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Niagara Region.

Above freezing temperatures have spread across southern Ontario this morning and highs today are expected to be in the low to mid single digits.

Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the region which will cause temperatures to abruptly drop below freezing in time for the evening commute.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.