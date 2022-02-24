Environment Canada says 10 to 15 cm of snow possible for Niagara

Another winter storm system is expected across the region tonight.

Environment Canada issuing a Weather Advisory calling for heavy snow at times and accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Local blowing snow will be an issue begriming tonight and going into Friday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Officials warn that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times and that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.