Environment Canada says it's investigating after two tornadoes were reported near London, ON

Environment Canada says it's investigating after two tornadoes were reported near London, Ont., Wednesday night.

The weather agency says the first happened at 7:50 p.m. in Glencoe, Ont., while the second happened 40 minutes later in Belmont, Ont.

Meteorologist Gerald Chang says there were numerous reports of downed trees and structural damage, including destroyed barns.

He said Wednesday's hot and humid weather created the perfect conditions for a powerful storm.

Environment Canada says a research team from a nearby university is heading out to survey the damage.

Chang encouraged people to post photos and video of the storm to Twitter along with the hashtag OntStorm to help the agency investigate the incident.