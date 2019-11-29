iHeartRadio
Environment Canada warning of freezing rain on the way in Niagara

freezing rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire Niagara Region warning of freezing rain. 

The weather office says we can expect a messy mix of weather to the area beginning late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Some areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to rain or light snow late Sunday morning or Sunday afternoon.

