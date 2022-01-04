iHeartRadio
Environment Canada warns of windy day in Niagara tomorrow, including Wind Warning for south end

tree high winds

Niagara is bracing for another windy day in the forecast for Wednesday.

Environment Canada says strong winds are expected tomorrow with gusts reaching 80 km/hr, but some areas may hit 90 km/hr in south Niagara.

The agency has issued a Wind Warning for south Niagara, including Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, and Welland.

The winds are expected to start tomorrow afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves in.

Environment Canada says high winds can cause power outages, damage buildings, toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

