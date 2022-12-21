Environment Minister wants all cars sold to be electric by 2035

One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations being proposed today by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.



An initial mandated sales target of 20 per cent will gradually ramp up each year until it hits 60 per cent in 2030 and 100 per cent in 2035.



Manufacturers or importers who don't meet the sales targets could face penalties under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.



The move is a step towards implementing the zero-emission vehicle mandate the Liberals promised in a national emissions reduction plan last April.



Canada already had targets for electric vehicle sales but they were not enforceable and the government didn't successfully compel car companies to ramp up the availability of electric cars.



Electric vehicle sales, including fully-electric and plug-in hybrid models, made up 7.2 per cent of new car registrations in the first six months of this year.