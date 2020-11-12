Environmentalists angry over changes to provincial Conservation Act

A Better Niagara is asking residents to voice their opposition to changes to both the Conservation and Planning Acts.

Included in last week's provincial budget, a move that environmentalists say will limit the powers of Conservation authorities, like the NPCA, to stop development on protected lands.

On its Facebook page, A Better Niagara says the move will limit the authorities' ability to permit or deny development on lands, will prevent them from issuing stop work orders when there are violations and requires all board members to be elected councillors.

The local group was instrumental in bringing many of the controversies that plagued the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority to light including the lack of citizen representation on the board.

Better Niagara says the province is giving developers free reign to destroy what is left of Ontario's natural areas.