Environmentalists say Ford government's forestry plan will hurt endangered species
Environmentalists say the Ford government's plan to double logging volumes on Crown-owned land in Ontario will hurt a number of endangered species.
Groups including the David Suzuki Foundation, Ontario Nature and the Wildlands League say they oppose a new provincial forestry strategy.
The Progressive Conservative government says the plan to increase logging from 15 million cubic metres to 30 million cubic metres by 2030 is sustainable and will create more jobs in the forestry sector.
But environmentalists say the province has provided no evidence to prove its claim.
