Erin O'Toole learns if his caucus wants to keep him as Conservative party leader

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole will learn today if he gets to keep his job.

And party members will find out if they will be asked to select a new leader for the third time in just over six years.

The crucial vote for both the leader and the party will unfold as Conservative MPs meet virtually to decide his fate.

O'Toole's leadership was put to the test this week when around one-third of his 118-member caucus signed a letter requesting that a vote be held.

His caucus voted in a rule after last year's election loss to the Liberals that allows itself to trigger a leadership review.

Conservative MPs will now be asked whether they endorse or want to replace O'Toole in a secret ballot vote.

