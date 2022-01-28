Erin O'Toole says Trudeau is to blame for convoy of truckers headed to Ottawa

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to blame for a convoy of truckers rolling toward Ottawa to protest COVID-vaccine mandates.

O'Toole says while he supports the truckers in their protest, he stands against the racist and extremist ideologies being pushed by some in the group.

O'Toole's comments came days after he initially refused to say whether he supported the convoy.

He now says he will meet with some of the truckers who travelled to Ottawa as part of the convoy.