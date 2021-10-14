Erin O'Toole will have to decide if Conservative MPs have to be vaccinated

One of the challenges facing Erin O'Toole, in staying on as Conservative leader, will be deciding whether his MPs must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the House of Commons.

Mandatory immunization has been called for by the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois, and supported by the NDP, as parties prepare for Parliament to resume following last month's federal election.

It's unclear when MPs will return.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced a vaccine mandate set to take full effect December 1st requiring air and train passengers to be fully immunized in order to board.