Essential worker prepares for big run for Pathstone Mental Health

An essential worker is getting ready for a big run in support of Pathstone Mental Health.

Bryan Krasovskis, an essential worker at the Stoney Creek Sobeys, was training for a marathon when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of hundreds of events.

He says the mental health toll of the pandemic started to weigh on his mind, but he decided to take control and start up a running streak he called 'Miles for Mental Health.'

Now, he's taking it a step further and on day 365 of his streak he will be running from Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto to raise money for Pathstone.

He'll leave Burlington on Monday morning at 7 a.m. and hopes to arrive in Toronto around noon.

To help kickstart the run, Sobeys has donated $5,000 to the campaign.

Donations are accepted through Pathstone's website.