Estimated 60,000 people celebrated New Years Eve in Niagara Falls

An estimated 60,000 people rang in the New Year at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

EZ Rock's Rob White hosted the event.

It was the first time White had hosted the event in over 15 years, but he says it was good to be back.

The concert featured Bryan Adams, with local talent Valerie Borghesi, and Burlington's Walk Off The Earth opening.

It was an emotional return for Walk Off The Earth as they had to cancel their performance last year following the sudden death of bandmate Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor.

In an interview with 610CKTB's Shelby Knox, WOTE's Joel Cassady said doing the show and continuing with their tour is what Mike would have wanted.

To hear the interview, click here.

This year marked the full return of the concert to television, as CBC broadcasted the Falls from 11:30 right through until just after midnight.