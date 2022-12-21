Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'

The estranged daughters of the 73-year-old gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage say he was a ``controlling and abusive husband and father.''

The three daughters of gunman Francesco Villi say they are deeply heartbroken for the victims' families and are in ``absolute shock and utter devastation''.

Police say Villi killed five people, three condo board members and their partners, in a shooting at his Vaughan, Ont., highrise Sunday night.

In a statement shared by the Special Investigations Unit, the daughters say Villi had a history of domestic abuse with the mothers of his children and his daughters, adding he had an aggressive ``Jekyl and Hyde''-type personality.

The statement says his children have been estranged from him for more than five years after failed attempts to have some form of a relationship.

The daughters, whose names are not provided, say their offers to help their father were ``continuously denied,'' leaving them no choice but to cut ties with him.