iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

ETFO members ratify new contact

CKTB-News- ETFO Strike

Ontario's elementary teachers have ratified their new contract with the provincial government.
   
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says 97 percent of its teacher members voted in favour of the three-year deal.
   
It will see teachers get salary increases of one per cent a year for three years, and four per cent annual increases to benefits.
   
The agreement also contains a two-year, $89 million "Support for Students'' fund, which ETFO says will create about 434 teacher positions, to address areas such as special education, English language learning and mental-health initiatives.
   
The deal guarantees the one-teacher, one-early childhood educator model for full-day kindergarten for the life of the agreement, and says there will be no changes to elementary class sizes.
   
ETFO president Sam Hammond says in a statement that while the negotiations were "prolonged and difficult,'' teachers stood firm in the face of cuts.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    National Day of Mourning

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning 
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara Region

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole 
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the week

    Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 'New, creative ways' of running jury trials required due to COVID-19. Superior Court orders Niagara police officer’s criminal charges reinstated. Drunk driver Marco Muzzo has second chance at parole today.