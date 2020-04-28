ETFO members ratify new contact
Ontario's elementary teachers have ratified their new contract with the provincial government.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says 97 percent of its teacher members voted in favour of the three-year deal.
It will see teachers get salary increases of one per cent a year for three years, and four per cent annual increases to benefits.
The agreement also contains a two-year, $89 million "Support for Students'' fund, which ETFO says will create about 434 teacher positions, to address areas such as special education, English language learning and mental-health initiatives.
The deal guarantees the one-teacher, one-early childhood educator model for full-day kindergarten for the life of the agreement, and says there will be no changes to elementary class sizes.
ETFO president Sam Hammond says in a statement that while the negotiations were "prolonged and difficult,'' teachers stood firm in the face of cuts.
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole
-
COVID-19 | Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim Denis every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. 'New, creative ways' of running jury trials required due to COVID-19. Superior Court orders Niagara police officer’s criminal charges reinstated. Drunk driver Marco Muzzo has second chance at parole today.