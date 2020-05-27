ETFO Niagara reaches tentative deal with District School Board of Niagara

The local chapter of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has reached a tentative deal with the District School Board of Niagara.

Details about the agreement will not be released until after ETFO Niagara members hold a vote.

Local President Jada Nicklefork says, "Our members experienced a very challenging round of provincial bargaining this year. In contrast, local bargaining was collaborative and respectful. The ETFO Niagara Teacher Local bargaining team worked very hard to achieve an agreement that, it believes, is fair and meets the needs of our members. But, ultimately, it will be up to ETFO Niagara members to decide whether to accept this tentative local agreement."



No details of the tentative agreement are being made public until it is voted on by members of the Local on a date to be determined.

A previous agreement was reached between the ETFO and the province on March 20th.

ETFO members ratified it on April 28th.