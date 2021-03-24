EU considering vaccine export restrictions but Canadian supply not expected to be impacted

The European Union is considering export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, but the Trudeau government doesn't believe shipments to Canada would be affected.



The New York Times is reporting the EU is finalizing emergency legislation that would give it broad powers to curb exports of COVID vaccines for six weeks to help deal with supply shortages at home.



But the press secretary for Canada's international trade minister Mary Ng says Ng's counterparts have assured her that these measures will not affect vaccine shipments to Canada.



Officials say we are on track to receive 9.5 million doses of vaccines by month's end.