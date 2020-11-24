European aviation regulator opening public consultation on Boeing 737 Max

Europe's aviation regulator has proposed an airworthiness directive that could see it clear the Boeing 737 Max within weeks to resume flying.



The aircraft has been grounded around the world for nearly two years over deadly crashes.



The publication of the directive by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency opens a 28 day public consultation period after which the agency will review the input and then approve the aircraft for flight.



The US Federal Aviation Administration already cleared the Boeing 737 Max earlier this month.