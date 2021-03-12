European investigations look into reports of blood clots following Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination

Health Canada says it is aware of reports out of Europe where investigations are under way into the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19.



At least nine European nations and Thailand have suspended the vaccine's use after reports of blood clots following inoculations.



Health Canada says at this time, there has been no such reports in this country and there is no indication that the AstraZeneca vaccine caused these events.



In a statement released last night, the department also said none of the identified batches under investigation have been shipped to Canada.



Canada's first 500-thousand doses of AstraZeneca are being put to use just this week.