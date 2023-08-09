EV charging stations coming to the Town of Lincoln
The Town of Lincoln has announced the implementation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging stations project,
It is made possible with federal government funding of $105,000.00 from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP)
The installation of the EV chargers is expected to begin this fall.
Mayor Sandra Easton says these charging stations show the town's commitment to environmental sustainability
The future charging station sites are:
- Jordan Village Public Parking Lot (3763 Nineteenth Street) – 9 Parking Spaces
- Municipal Administration Offices (4800 South Service Road) – 4 Parking Spaces
- Rotary Park (5020 Serena Drive) – 4 Parking Spaces
- Vineland Public Parking Lot (Victoria Ave and Tallman Dr) – 2 Parking Spaces
- Charles Daley Park (1969 North Service Road) – 2 Parking Spaces