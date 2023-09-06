Evacuation order lifted for N.W.T. capital after three weeks of wildfire danger

An evacuation order has been lifted for Yellowknife three weeks after a nearby wildfire forced the city's 20,000 residents out of their homes.



The order for the capital of the Northwest Territories, which also included the First Nation communities of Dettah and N'Dilo, has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.



The fire is now considered held, which means it isn't expected to grow under current conditions.



Thousands of vehicles are expected to head to Yellowknife in the coming days.



The city's airport is also expected to reopen today.



Residents have been told to prepare to be self-reliant for 72 hours upon their return.