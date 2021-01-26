Even with pre-departure COVID testing, 150 test positive getting off plane in Toronto since Jan.6

The Ontario government says close to 7000 people have taken part in a COVID-19 testing pilot program at Pearson Airport so far.

On January 6th, Ontario began offering COVID-19 testing at Pearson Airport for incoming international travellers who are staying in the province for at least 14 days.

Since its launch, over 6,800 tests have been collected.

For those participants that have received confirmed results from an Ontario lab, 146 cases, or 2.26 per cent, have tested positive.

Participants receive their results within 24 to 48 hours of completing the test.

The pilot program is working to detect positive cases even with the federal pre-departure requirement for travellers bound to Canada.

Ontario is further calling on the federal government to strengthen enforcement of quarantine measures, including exploring new approaches that have worked in other jurisdictions, such as isolation hotels, to ensure compliance with the 14-day minimum quarantine requirement for incoming travellers.

"While we've made steady progress through this pilot program, thousands of people continue to pass through Pearson every week without being tested, creating a real risk to all Ontarians," said Premier Ford. "That's why, in addition to pre-departure testing, we're asking the federal government to adopt mandatory testing upon arrival for all international travellers and impose a temporary ban on flights coming from countries where new COVID-19 strains are being detected. Until vaccines are widely available, we all need to do our part to stop the spread of this virus and that means tighter controls at our border."