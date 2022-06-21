Events are scheduled across Niagara today to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The day was first recognized in 1996 and is intended to celebrate the culture and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.



Niagara Falls will be lit purple and white tonight to mark the day, among other events taking place in the region.

The Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre has started a day full of events at the centre on Buffalo Road.

The Niagara Region Native Centre is hosting opening ceremonies at St. Catharines City Hall this morning 9 o'clock, and will end the day with the 'Land Back Unity Jam.'

Musical performances will start at 4 o'clock and continue until sunset in the backyard of the Performing Arts Centre in downtown St. Catharines.