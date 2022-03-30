Ex-chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance pleads guilty
Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice.
Vance's lawyer Rodney Sellar confirmed the plea during a virtual court appearance this morning.
Military police charged the former Canadian Armed Forces commander in July, alleging in court documents that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman in February 2021 and ``tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship'' to military investigators.