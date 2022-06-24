Excitement building for Summer Games with torch travelling across Thorold and Niagara Falls

Excitement will build for the upcoming Canada Summer Games in Niagara this weekend as the torch makes it way across Thorold and Niagara Falls.

A pep rally will be held in Thorold at 35 Albert Street West tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock as the torch makes it way across the city ending at the Battle of Beaverdams Park at 11 a.m.

Niagara Falls will host the relay on Sunday with a rally starting the event at 9 a.m. at 7190 Morrison Street, and ending at the same location at 11 a.m.

After the final leg of the land program is complete, the Torch will make its way to the Meridian Centre on August 6th for the Opening Ceremony, where it will ignite the Canada Games cauldron and officially commence the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

"Ultimately, the Niagara 2022 Torch Relay represents an invitation to the country and our local Niagara community to join in the journey of the Games, and an opportunity for us to showcase our community pride as we prepare the arrival of the next generation of athletes to the Niagara Region for Canada’s largest multi-sport event."

Click here for more details on the torch relay.