Excitement growing as Niagara River Lions get ready to launch 2023 season

The Niagara River Lions are getting ready to kick off their season at the end of May bringing professional basketball to the Region once again.

The team is now selling tickets for games being played at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines with their season opener on Friday, May 26th, at 7 p.m. in Montreal.

The River Lions home opener will be held Saturday, Saturday June 3rd at 7:00 p.m., as they take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Single game tickets are priced from $20 to $40 in the bowl sections and $85 to $125 for courtside seats on the floor and include all taxes and fees.

In addition to single game tickets, season tickets, voucher packs, and group tickets are currently on sale.

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling or texting 289-273-5905 or visiting the River Lions Front Office at 2 Front Street North in Thorold.

Meantime, if you want to watch the games from home, TSN and the Canadian Elite Basketball League will be airing live coverage of select CEBL games on TSN and TSN+ throughout the 2023 season, culminating with the 2023 CEBL Championship Weekend.

Coverage of the CEBL Game of the Week on TSN tips off on Wednesday, May 24th.