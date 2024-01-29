Executive Director of Niagara SPCA passes away at age 63

The Executive Director of the Niagara SPCA, John Greer, has passed away at age 63.

The Niagara SPCA has released a statement regarding his passing:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Executive Director, John Greer.

Throughout his long and distinguished career with our shelter, John consistently championed improvements in animal welfare with initiatives such as the first mobile spay/neuter clinic in Ontario, a low cost spay/neuter clinic in Welland, numerous community oriented programs such as rabies and microchip clinics, and most recently the planned construction of a state of the art Pet Space shelter in Niagara Falls.

John believed strongly in the human-animal bond and this new project was the result of this passion.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society, specifically toward the Niagara SPCA Pet Space Project.

Donations can be made toward this cause through this link: http://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/98691

Information on the funeral and visitation can be found here: http://williamsfuneralservices.ca/tribute/details/11578/John-Greer/obituary.html#tribute-start