Expanded eligibility for vaccine appointments starting today
People with at-risk conditions in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.
The province says that includes people with dementia, diabetes and sickle cell disease.
Another group of people who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers will also be eligible to book a shot today.
The government says it has been able to expand eligibility to more age groups because it is expecting to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks.
Ontario says it expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.
